Snapdeal-Flipkart merger stuck over deal clauses

Six board meetings and countless man-hours of deal-making later, the proposed Flipkart-Snapdeal merger has hit a block over many clauses and conditions set by the Bengaluru-based e-commerce company, sources said. Indemnity and non-compete clauses are among the terms making shareholders of Snapdeal “uncomfortable’’, leading to further delay in the deal getting stuck, Business Standard has learnt. Lawyers from Snapdeal have been trying to negotiate removal of certain clauses, which they believe would have a negative effect on the board and other shareholders ...