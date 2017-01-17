Snapdeal FY16 losses mount 125%, claims it invested in biz

Company's expenses doubled to Rs 4,416.6 cr in FY16 from Rs 2,252.5 cr in previous financial year

Softbank-backed e-commerce marketplace Snapdeal has reported 125 per cent jump in losses to Rs 2,960 crore in 2015-16. The Gurgaon-based e-commerce company has also lost its second place in India's e-tailing space to global major Amazon and the gap with market leader Flipkart has also widened. Snapdeal clocked Rs 1,456.6-crore revenue in FY16, an increase of 56 per cent over FY15, according to regulatory filings sourced by data firm Tofler. Snapdeal had reported losses to the tune of Rs 1,319.2 on revenue of Rs 933 crore in FY15. “In FY16, we invested our capital ...

Karan Choudhury