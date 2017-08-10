Snapdeal staff may approach PMO to stop FreeCharge sale

The woes of the scrubbed and rebooted online marketplace might not end anytime soon. According to a letter accessed by Business Standard, its present and past employees have said they plan to approach the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) soon in the hope of stopping the sale of the company’s mobile wallet to



Holding the co-founders, Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal, responsible for the downfall of the company, the employees said that the 2.0 plan was enforced even after employees indicated that they wanted the promoters to sell the firm to Flipkart.



In the letter, the employees alleged that Bahl’s plan of Rs 150-crore gross profit of 2.0 in the next 12 months is misleading. A spokesperson said: “The company cannot comment on unsubstantiated allegations made by unidentified sources. The board has made no decision with regard to the team composition for 2.0”.