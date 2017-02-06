Snapdeal to make profit in two years, says Kunal Bahl

Indian e-commerce
firm Snapdeal
expects to turn profitable
in the next two years, its chief executive officer said, as the company takes steps to cut costs and boost efficiency in a market currently dominated by homegrown Flipkart and the US internet giant Amazon.
Kunal Bahl, who co-founded Snapdeal
in 2010, also told Reuters
in an interview on Monday that the online marketplace provider backed by Japan's SoftBank
Group did not immediately need to raise capital unless it makes an acquisition.
"I see a relatively clear line of sight to (profit) and we've been making great progress in that direction also," Bahl said.
