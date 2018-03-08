Snickers TV campaign: Dhoni endorses an unlikely antidote to hunger pangs

Chocolate is a product category associated with indulgence and Snickers should logically be viewed as something of a luxury. But over the years, the popular global brand has aired advertisements that simply link the chocolate bar with hunger.

In a new campaign to mark the recent signing of M S Dhoni, Snickers presents an unlikely turn by the cricket superstar who is familiar to all of us as “captain cool”. The TV commercial shows Dhoni in the dressing room, but donning the robes of a mythical warrior brandishing a sword (cricket bat) to pep up his teammates. His ...