Snippets: Internet of Things projects failing

Worldwide installed base of IoT endpoints will grow from 14.9 billion at the end of 2016: IDC

IDC predicts that the worldwide installed base of Internet of Things (IoT) endpoints will grow from 14.9 billion at the end of 2016 to more than 82 billion in 2025. At this rate, IoT may soon be as indispensable as the Internet itself. Despite the forward momentum, a new study conducted by Cisco shows that 60 per cent of IoT initiatives stall at the Proof of Concept (PoC) stage and only 26 per cent of companies have had an IoT initiative that they considered a complete success. The study suggests that the “human factor” such as culture, organisation and leadership are ...

STR Team