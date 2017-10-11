Snippets: Smart store tech

Amazon Go and other "invisible payment" technologies, aimed at reducing or removing physical checkouts from the retail experience, will process over $78 billion in transactions by 2022, up from an expected $9.8 billion this year, a new study from Juniper Research has found. These deployments, in single figures today, will reach over 5,000 retail outlets over the next five years as retailers seek to make consumer experiences frictionless and more engaging. The number of consumers using checkout apps, which allows them to scan their own shopping, will grow from just under four ...