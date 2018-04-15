Social media firms need to pro-actively manage user expectations: Bacuvier

With the recent developments around Facebook and violations of data breach, what are the checks and balances that social media and analytics companies need to serve users and clients without compromising data security? Good privacy and security practices begin with processes and understanding.

You need to make sure you get the basics right which involves knowing the following: what data you use and the risks it presents, where it is held, what purposes it is used for (and having clear governance over changes to those purposes), who has access to it internally and externally, who ...