SocialCops: Powering decision making for firms' data woes

SocialCops aims to help any organisation confront critical problems with data and technology. Founded by Prukalpa Sankar and Varun Banka in 2013, it raised $320,000 in 2014, in which Google India Managing Director (MD) Rajan Anandan, Frost & Sullivan APAC MD Manoj Menon and 500 Startups participated. SocialCops has built a data intelligence platform that functions in three layers — a data layer, technology layer and solutions layer.

The first layer is all the data aggregated, over a billion data points from 600 sources. The second layer is the tools and capabilities it has ...