Sodexo, Swiggy ink pact for faster food delivery, payment to 3 mn users

In a bid to cater to the larger section of the millennial, Sodexo, an employee benefit provider, announced its partnership with a popular food ordering and delivery platform,

With this in place, 3 million daily users of can now use their Meal Cards to order food via the app, thus enabling seamless food delivery and payment.

Large numbers of Sodexo's consumers are millennials, who constantly look for time-saving and hassle-free experiences and multiple choices, especially when it comes to food ordering at their workplace. With an extensive push being given to in the recent past, using Meal Cards or coupons as a payment option will further gain widespread acceptance and work as an alternative to payment.

"Post demonetisation, we have witnessed greater acceptance to the Meal Card. With our new partnership with in place, it will help us expand our customer base, and also give millenials and opportunity to get food delivered at their preferred destination," Vice-President, Marketing at BRS India, Suvodeep Das, told ANI.

Launched in February 2016, the Meal Card works on a 100 percent tax compliant proprietary network. With Sodexo's partnership operational, users can opt for using their meal card as a payment option, by simply adding the same on their account. Users can also avail an inaugural discount of 20 percent, which will be valid until January 31, 2018.

In a bid to empower themselves on the technological front, has entered into various other partnerships in the recent past, including those with Zeta, mSwipe, Innoviti, UrDoorStep, and Grofers. Through these, aims at leveraging their technological expertise in their transformation to a digitized entity.

"We have partnered with a range of startups, primarily to leverage their technological expertise and solutions. Our focus continues to be at empowering our technological segment and are on the verge of complete digitization," said Suvodeep.

These partnerships, he further stated, are not only to enhance the user experience for Sodexo's 3 million daily consumers, but also to increase the digital acceptance of the Meal Cards.