SoftBank adds new twist to Ola-Uber rivalry

Before the trickle of dollars into India’s ride-hailing market could turn into a raging rapid, Japanese investment giant SoftBank could bring an end to the war between Uber and its local counterpart, Ola. With an additional $1 billion commitment to Ola and a plan to lead a $20-billion investment in Uber, SoftBank could force consolidation in the country’s transportation market. SoftBank, the largest backer of Ola, in its quest to become the dominant power in ride-hailing market globally, has approached Uber to participate in a massive $20 billion funding round. The key ...