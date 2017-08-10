SoftBank backs Flipkart with $2.5 bn to take on Amazon

SoftBank Vision Fund, the $100 billion tech focused venture fund floated by Masayoshi Son, has invested around $2.5 billion in Flipkart, giving India’s largest e-commerce marketplace a backer who can sustain it in the long term to fend off competition from global rival

Son is also an early backer of Alibaba, the e-commerce company that dominates China, a market that has failed to crack. With Son’s backing, Flipkart’s founders and Binny Bansal, who will come out of exile could give a tough fight to Amazon, which is looking to dominate India, the last large open e-commerce market in the world.

The investment by SoftBank, the largest investment in a privately internet company in India, is part of the same round which saw raise $1.4 billion from Tencent, eBay and Microsoft at a valuation of $11.6 billion which was announced in April. The Vision Fund’s investment comes soon after talks to merge SoftBank-backed Snapdeal with fell through.

The latest investment swells Flipkart’s cash reserves to over $4 billion, which it would use to build and launch a private label brand for consumer goods to improve profitability.

“India is a land of vast opportunity. We want to support innovative that are clear winners in India because they are best positioned to leverage technology and help people lead better lives,” said Son, Chairman and CEO of the SoftBank Group, in a statement on Thursday.

Out of the $2.5 billion being invested by the Vision Fund, around $1 billion has been spent to buy off shares of hedge fund Tiger Global, which was looking to partially exit the company. The remaining $ 1.5 billion would be invested in the company.

