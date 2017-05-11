Softbank gets Nexus' nod for selling Snapdeal to Flipkart

Japan's has secured the crucial nod from co-investor Venture Partners (NVP) for sale of to India's largest e-commerce firm, Flipkart, sources said.

-- the largest shareholder in -- had secured a go-ahead from the founders and Kalaari last month. However, NVP was not in agreement over the valuation suggested by the Japanese firm and hectic parleys were held in the last few weeks to resolve the impasse.

According to people familiar with the matter, Group has now reached an agreement with NVP to move ahead with the sale plan.

They said the term sheet with could be signed within this week and the due diligence for the deal would commence immediately thereafter.

Sources said founders would get about $25 million each, while NVP could get close to $100 million and stake in the merged/new entity. Kalaari could get about $70-80 million.

Emails sent to Snapdeal, SoftBank, NVP and Kalaari did not elicit any response.

was valued at $6.5 billion in its last funding round in February 2016. The valuation, however, has shrunk since then and the potential deal could see being valued at about $1 billion, said market watchers.

yesterday said it suffered a loss of $1 billion (Rs 6,500 crore) on its investment in during 2016-17, almost matching the money it put in the home-grown marketplace.

As per regulatory filings, currently owns over 30 per cent in Snapdeal, while has roughly a 10 per cent stake and Kalaari holds 8 per cent share in the firm.

The deal between and Flipkart, if completed, would mark the biggest acquisition in the Indian e-commerce space and change the landscape of the sector that is witnessing intense competition among players.

Indian e-commerce have seen funding dry up over the last few months as investors are focusing extensively on profitability and rationalisation of expenses.

With intense competition from deep-pocketed global rivals like Amazon, like and could face more heat in the coming days.

There have been reports that Snapdeal's mobile wallet service Freecharge could be sold separately with players like Paytm and MobiKwik being in the fray.