SoftBank Korea's 'most impressive investment' last year was in India

“The most impressive investment” made by Ventures Korea last year was not a Korean or Japanese startup – it was Balance Hero in

Founded in 2014 by Korean expat in Cheol-won Lee, Balance Hero runs a utility app called The app lets users track the credit and data balance of their prepaid phone account, do top-ups, and purchase a new account – even when there’s zero data available. Last year, Ventures Korea led the startup’s series A funding round.

And today, followed that up with a series B round of $15 million.

Besides SoftBank, new investors, including IMM Investment, Mega Investment, Korea Development Bank, and Capston Partners, participated in the latest round of funding for

Affordable smartphones have made the world’s fastest-growing mobile market. Last year, the country saw 23 per cent growth in internet users, taking the total number to 462 million – nearly 80 per cent of them accessing the internet over mobile devices.

What characterises the bulk of the new internet users is their frugality, not just in the smartphones they buy but also in their data plans. Over 90 per cent of mobile subscribers in have pre-paid plans, in order to keep a strict limit on their expense.

It is in such an environment that a mobile utility app like thrives. It crossed 10 million downloads last year in July, and says that number has now tripled. Active user numbers are not disclosed.

India’s mobile internet boom has attracted utility apps like Alibaba’s UCWeb and Cheetah in China. European apps Truecaller and Aptoide have also tasted success. Korea is the latest to join the mobile rush.