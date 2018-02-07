SoftBank prepares for IPO of Japanese telecom unit, seeks to raise $18 bn

Group Corp said on Wednesday that it wants to list its Japanese telecoms unit this year, a move towards completing its transformation from a domestic telecoms upstart into one of the world's biggest technology investors.

said it started preparations to list shares of its core Japanese telecoms unit, Corp.

The company flagged last month that it was considering listing the business, seeking to raise a reported $18 billion.

has long relied on its domestic telecoms business, which makes up a third of overall sales but two-thirds of profit, as a stable source of cash that can be diverted to its growing number of investments around the world.

Founder and CEO established the more than $93 billion Vision Fund, the world's largest private-equity fund, which has funnelled more than $9 billion into global startups since its inception in 2016, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Separately on Wednesday, the company reported a 2.8 per cent fall in third-quarter operating profit, due in part to higher costs. It did not release a forecast for the current business year, saying there were too many uncertain factors.

($1 = 109.1500 yen)