SoftBank pumps Rs 9,000 cr in Paytm to help launch payments bank operation

Japanese conglomerate SoftBank
has pumped in $1.4 billion (over Rs 9,079 crore) in Indian digital
payments platform, Paytm, marking the largest fund infusion by a single investor in an Indian start-up.
This is Softbank's largest investment in a single company in India.
While both the companies
have declined to comment on the valuation, market watchers say that the deal values Paytm
at about $8 billion.
The funding will help Paytm
expand fast its soon-to-be launched payments bank
operations as well as grow its user base and introduce more financial products for consumers.
SoftBank
joins Alibaba
and its payments affiliate Ant Financial as amongst the largest investors in One97 Communications which operates Paytm.
Interestingly, SoftBank
was an early investor in Alibaba.
"In line with the Indian government's vision to promote digital
inclusion, we are committed to transforming the lives of hundreds of millions of Indian consumers and merchants by providing them digital
access to a broad array of financial services, including mobile payments," SoftBank
Group Chairman and CEO, Masayoshi Son
said.
SoftBank
has committed investment of over $10 billion in the Indian market. While it has pumped in close to $2 billion into Indian startups like Snapdeal and Ola in last few years, it has also written off a significant portion of that on account of loss in valuation.
The fund infusion in Paytm
comes at a time when SoftBank
is working on a sale plan of e-commerce firm Snapdeal. SoftBank
is the largest shareholder in Snapdeal, which is locked in an intense battle with Amazon India
and Flipkart.
Flipkart - which is in talks to buy Snapdeal - had raised a similar amount last month, although from three investors Tencent, eBay and Microsoft. It was dubbed the largest capital raised in the Indian internet sector.
Paytm
has been one of the prominent beneficiaries of the government's move to scrap high denomination notes. Paytm
has seen manifold growth in transactions on its platform as well as expansion in number of users.
The company plans to invest Rs 10,000 crore over the next three to five years to enable half a billion Indians to join the mainstream economy, the statement said.
Paytm
offers mobile wallet (over 220 million users) and e-commerce services and will launch its payments bank
operations from May 23. It had raised $60 million from Taiwanese chip maker MediaTek last year.
