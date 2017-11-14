Softbank says price and shareholding will determine deal with Uber

SoftBank has said its investment deal with cab-hailing app Uber
is yet to be decided and will depend on the tender price
and a minimum percentage shareholding
offered to the Japanese conglomerate.
Uber
has entered into an agreement with a consortium led by SoftBank and Dragoneer to explore a potential investment that some reports suggest could be worth of up to $10 billion.
"We are interested in Uber, but the final deal will depend on the tender price
and a minimum percentage shareholding
for SoftBank," he said in a statement.
Misra noted that Uber
and its shareholders had agreed to commence with a tender process and engage with SoftBank after a "long and arduous process of several months".
In a separate statement, Uber
said if conditions on share price and minimum shares are not "satisfactory" for the SoftBank group, "there is a possibility" that it may not make an investment.
Uber
had said funds from SoftBank, subject to the closure of the deal, would help the US-based startup fuel investments in technology and expansion in its home market as well as other countries.
If the deal materialises, SoftBank would be an investor in two of India's largest on-demand cab service — Uber
and Ola.
Interestingly, Ola
and Uber
are locked in an intense battle for leadership in the Indian market. Both companies
have pumped in millions of dollars towards rider discounts and driver incentives.
For Uber, India
is one of its largest markets where it has seen strong growth. It saw the number of completed trips on its platform grow to 41.3 million in July this year, from 19.2 million in July 2016, a jump of 115 per cent.
However, the world's most funded startup has also had its share of troubles in the Indian market.
The company was temporarily banned in New Delhi after one of the drivers on its platform allegedly raped a woman passenger in 2014.
In a recent development, its Head of Public Policy (India
and South Asia) Shweta Rajpal Kohli has resigned from the company. In her role, she was responsible for Uber's relations with policymakers, regulators and government officials. She had joined the organisation last year.
