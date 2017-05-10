Software firm GGK Tech defies layoff trend, to double headcount this year

Hyderabad-based is planning to double the number of its employees by the end of this year from the present level of 1,000 personnel.

The technology solutions provider aims to recruit another 1,800-2,000 associates across all levels and functions, to bring the headcount to 4,000 by 2020. The company has over 100 clients in US, UK, Europe and Asia-Pacific (APAC).

"We are working on more than 50 projects annually. GGK hires from the IITs, NITs, BITs, and other premium campuses across the country. This year, we will double our campus numbers to achieve the targets," founder and CTO Shyam Palreddy said.

The software development company is working on innovative solutions spanning Custom Application Development in new and emerging technologies, advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, cloud, DevOps and (IoT).

It has invested $2 million to build a thousand seater office space in the leased premises at NSL Arena SEZ, Uppal in the city. It is going to inaugurate the 63,000-sq ft facility on Friday.

GGK is also looking for potential sites in Rajendranagar to build its own campus in the city to drive collaboration and efficiency.

"With revenues of around $50 million, we are currently self funded company. We are in search of private equity investors who have expertise to scale larger. We are looking to acquire smaller consulting based in the US. The company has enough funds for inorganic growth," he added.