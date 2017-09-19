Solar industry in search of sunshine

The Adani SEZ at Mundra, Gujarat, which houses two mega-power projects based on imported coal, is witnessing a mega-green plan. Adani Green Energy has set up a 1,200-Mw solar cells and modules facility at the SEZ, now up and running to meet the upcoming demand for solar panels. The one-of-a-kind facility, amidst the fossil fuel-guzzling structures of port, coal plant and other manufacturing units, hints at the paradigm shift India Inc needs to take in re-aligning its energy mix. Using state-of-the-art technology, including robotics and equipment from world leaders in the solar ...