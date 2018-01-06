Sold one Home smart speaker every second since Oct, sales up to 6mn: Google

sold more than one every second since it started shipping in mid-October, taking the sales numbers to over six million, the company has announced.

"We sold more than one Home device every second since started shipping in October," Rishi Chandra, VP, Product Management, Home, said in a blog post on Friday.

" Home usage increased 9X this holiday season over last year's, as you controlled more smart devices, asked more questions, listened to more music, and tried out all the new things you can do with your Assistant on Home," added Scott Huffman, Vice President, Engineering, Assistant.

The tech giant currently offers three Home devices -- the original Home, the Home Max, and the However, it did not reveal the sales figures for the individual devices.

Meanwhile, Amazon, Google's main rival in the smart speaker space has not revealed exactly how many Echo smart speakers it has sold but it pegged the number of its competing Echo Dot sales in the millions, according to Businessinsider.com.

in November rolled out an update that will allow you to use Home speakers as intercom systems in your house.

People can now broadcast their voice from Assistant on smartphones or voice-activated speakers like Home.

"When you need to round up the family in the morning, just say 'Ok Google, broadcast it's time for school!' and your message will broadcast to all Assistant-enabled speakers in your home," Alex Duong, Product Manager, Home, said in a blog post.

To get the feature work, sign in with the same Account for all devices. The feature is currently available in the US, Australia, Canada and the UK.