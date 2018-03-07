Something's brewing: Coca-Cola to 'experiment' with alcoholic drink

Coca-Cola Co.’s unit plans to introduce a fizzy alcoholic drink in the country, in what an executive described as the first alcoholic product in the company’s history. Jorge Garduño, president of Coca-Cola’s unit, said in an article posted on the company’s website that it is “going to experiment” with a canned drink that contains alcohol—a product category known as chu-hai in The chu-hai drinks are often made with a distilled grain-based alcohol called shochu and flavored, carbonated water. Flavors range from strawberry to ice tea and cream soda. Coca-Cola’s unit has long sold many drinks that aren’t available elsewhere, including various teas and coffees and a laxative version of Coke called Coca-Cola Plus. “We haven’t experimented in the low-alcohol category before, but it’s an example of how we continue to explore opportunities outside our core areas,” Mr. Garduño said. He added: “This is unique in our history. Coca-Cola has always focused entirely on nonalcoholic beverages, and this is a modest experiment for a specific slice of our market.” A spokeswoman for Coca-Cola confirmed Wednesday that low-alcohol products are being “considered as an experimental approach.” She declined to give details of the proposed product, including when it might go on sale, and declined to make Mr. Garduño available for an interview. has a highly competitive beverage market, where can introduce as many as 100 new drinks a year. Canned chu-hai drinks are ubiquitous, sold in convenience stores, vending machines and eateries.

Until recently, most of the varieties had low-alcohol content of 3% to 4%. But stiffer drinks with alcohol content of 8% or more have been growing rapidly. A 350-milliliter can usually retails for less than ¥200 ($1.90).