Sony launches flagship Bravia OLED A1 series in India for Rs 3,64,900

After introducing its flagship in CES 2017, launched its latest A1 series in India on Monday. Kenichiro Hibi, MD Sony India, unveiled the company's latest 55" priced at Rs 3,64,900. The other size offered is the 65" set which costs Rs 4,64,900. The models will be available from August 4 and if you pre-book between August 1 and August 15, a free PlayStation 4 awaits you.

is a pioneer product of the company as it comes with various new enhancements. A1 series showcases its One Slate Design concept coupled with acoustic woofers. The company claims to have developed a new ‘Acoustic Surface’ technology that can emanate sound directly through the display itself. Two help vibrate the screen to produce sound in all directions. There’s also an integrated subwoofer at the back for better bass.



Front view of Photo: Aparna Banerjea



Coming to the display, Sony introduces its customers to its 4K X-Reality Pro tech coupled with its unique display would help to improve any type of content played on the TV.