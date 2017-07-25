Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Bharti Airtel Q1 net takes massive 75% hit on Jio impact
Business Standard

Sony launches flagship Bravia OLED A1 series in India for Rs 3,64,900

Bravia OLED TV is a pioneer product of the company as it comes with various new enhancements

Aparna Banerjea  |  New Delhi 

Sony Bravia OLED TV
Sony Bravia OLED TV. Photo: Aparna Banerjea

After introducing its flagship OLED TV in CES 2017, Sony Bravia launched its latest A1 series in India on Monday. Kenichiro Hibi, MD Sony India, unveiled the company's latest 55" 4K HDR OLED TV priced at Rs 3,64,900. The other size offered is the 65" set which costs Rs 4,64,900. The models will be available from August 4 and if you pre-book between August 1 and August 15, a free PlayStation 4 awaits you.

Sony Bravia OLED TV is a pioneer product of the company as it comes with various new enhancements. A1 series showcases its One Slate Design concept coupled with acoustic woofers. The company claims to have developed a new ‘Acoustic Surface’ technology that can emanate sound directly through the display itself. Two actuators help vibrate the screen to produce sound in all directions. There’s also an integrated subwoofer at the back for better bass.

Sony Bravia OLED TV
Front view of Sony Bravia OLED TV. Photo: Aparna Banerjea

 
Coming to the display, Sony introduces its customers to its Triluminos Display. 4K X-Reality Pro tech coupled with its unique display would help to improve any type of content played on the TV. 



Sony Bravia OLED TV
Back view of Sony Bravia OLED TV. Photo: Aparna Banerjea


The A1 series has a monolithic design language, Dolby Vision HDR, and a newly developed X1 Extreme image processor. It runs on the latest Android TV 7.0 and comes with its customised UI. Voice search is also present and there’s support for up to 42 Indian languages, a 16GB internal storage, Chromecast and Wi-Fi connectivity. Physical ports include four HDMI connectors, three USB ports, analog video inputs, digital audio-out, headphone socket, and an Ethernet port.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements