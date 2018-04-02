Sony Pictures Network, Star India stack up for sports broadcast rights

The broadcast landscape could look like a mirror image of itself from last year, if the in India (BCCI) gave the rights of the matches to India (SPN).

Last year around this time, had the rights to events from three major boards, BCCI, Australia (CA) and Board (ECB), along with those from the Council (ICC). on the other hand had the at the centre of its portfolio along with international boards, including Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and

At present, has the and the under its belt among major media rights, while has over the past year acquired the rights to CA, ECB and the Board. In February, also won the rights for audio-visual production services for and for the 2018-19 season. The BCCI, earlier this year, called for bids for media rights for the 2018-2023 period. Interested bidders could pick up tender documents for Rs 680,000 ($10,000).

Star India



Council (ICC)

(IPL)

New Zealand Board

Bangladesh Board

Asian Council (ACC)

Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL)

Karnataka Premier League (KPL)

Sony Pictures Network