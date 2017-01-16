Sony targets youth with second Hindi music channel Sony ROX HD

Pictures Networks India (SPN) launched its second Hindi ROX HD, positioned as a premium true-blue HD Hindi music channel. The channel aims at contemporary music enthusiast among 15 to 21-year-olds and is a pay channel available on platforms like Tata Sky, Fastway and In Cable.



This is among the 10 channels that are to be added to the SPN bouquet this calendar. The network will be adding Ten Sports channels it bought from Zee last year in the coming month and will launch four more channels including an infotainment channel in partnership with (called Earth) and a kids' channel.

ROX HD's library consists of latest Hindi film music in high definition visual format of 1080i resolution that is enhanced by Dolby Audio. The programming follows the dayparted playout which proved to be a success with the network's first Mix. Dayparted playout refers to programming the channel according to the time of the day, mood mapping the content with the day part.

NP Singh, CEO, SPN, says: "There were 15 channels when we ventured into the Music genre five years back. We wanted to create the most music-centered destination on Indian television and MIX went beyond our expectations on that count. Building on this gratifying experience, we decided to launch ROX HD and now, with this launch, we are geared to take a leadership position in the broadcast of music entertainment by curating an incredible experience for music lovers. While MIX will cater to SD households, ROX HD shall set itself as the premium contemporary for youth in HD households."

At the centre of it is a comprehensive music content acquisition strategy ensuring the tie-ups with all the leading labels in contemporary music: T-series, ZEE music, Music, YRF, Eros Music, UTV-Disney and TIPS.

Apart from popular Bollywood music, the channel will air specials like 'ROX Original artiste of the Month' to support and promote upcoming Indie artistes on national television. There is a segment that talks about the basics of music and technicalities in different genres under the name School of Music.

Neeraj Vyas, senior EVP & business head, Hindi Movies & Music Cluster, SPN adds: "A youth-focused contemporary Hindi music channel, ROX HD's music content and programming initiatives will make it the leading hangout destination on TV for 15-21-year old's. We are a 'True-Blue HD Hindi Music Channel' ensuring our viewers enjoy music that looks good, sounds great and feels awesome."

Vyas adds that packaging of the channel has been planned keeping in mind the positioning. From blue colour in the logo, to clean interface, the channel aims to de-clutter the experience for viewers. He also revealed that the decision to include songs from the past decade is has two reasons.

"Not only do songs from movies like Aja Nachle (2008) have resonance among young listeners today, but videos from this time lends themselves easily for conversion to HD. The visual and audio experience of Rox HD is one of its USP's," he said.

The channel will be promoted extensively across all Pictures Networks' HD channels, carrier platforms, coupled with print, a robust digital and social media presence to engage with audiences at different touch points.as part of this ROX HD introduced the first two ROX Original Artistes at an event in Mumbai.

While the event saw attendance by the press, it was also seen by more than 15 million followers of the SPN network channels via a simulcast Facebook Live broadcast, a first for any channel in the country. Digital innovations such as these will continue to take place as the channel grows.