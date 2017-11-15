Soon, 'chatbots' to guide you through shopping at Amazon

Soon, Amazon India might provide a ‘salesperson’ every time you shop at the online marketplace. The e-commerce giant is working on ‘chatbots’, which would act as personalised salespeople, to make online shopping experience more interactive and engaging. Called the Guided Shopping programme, it is similar to Amazon’s voice-based intelligent personnel assistant, Alexa. The text-based chatbots would help shoppers in navigation and buying on the portal through their suggestions and guidance. Chatbots would also be able to send text ...