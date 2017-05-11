Soon, developers can publish apps on Microsoft Office store

-
Software giant Microsoft has enabled developers to publish chat-based workspace Microsoft Teams' application to its Office Store.
Earlier, only select developers were authorised to build for the chat-based service, VentureBeat reported.
Microsoft has updated its Teams Developer Preview, adding features that will roll out to all users next month, the company announced during the on-going Build 2017 conference at Seattle.
The company rolled out its collaboration and communication platform Teams to all users of Office 365 for free in March. In a short span, Teams has had new features like classroom collaboration tools.
"First up in the preview, apps in Microsoft Teams will soon be more discoverable for end users through a new app experience. The goal is to surface apps so users can find and add them more easily," the report noted.
The company also announced a new feature "Compose Extensions" that will allow users to issue bring in information from another app right into their Team chat.
