Soon, Google will wake you up when you need to get off buses and trains

Google Maps will reportedly remind users of their final destination, and flash an update on when to get off the bus or train when his/her destination is approaching

ANI  |  New York [USA] 

Tech giant Google will soon roll out an update on its 'Maps' segment, enabling users attain live guidance and interactive real-time notifications during their journey.

Google Maps, which has gained widespread popularity for location tracking and related features, will now flash real-time updates while a user is in transit. These updates will reportedly appear in the Google Maps app, as well as Android lock screen, reports TechCrunch.

To activate this, one can search for directions to the desired location on Google Maps, as always. However, with the update in place, a user will soon be able to tap a "start" button at the bottom the screen with details about the journey and then get live updates on the go, be it by foot, train, bus or car.

Furthermore, Google Maps will reportedly remind users of their final destination, and flash an update on when to get off the bus or train when his/her destination is approaching.

Google is expected to roll out the update in the near future. However, exact details of the rollout are yet to be furbished.
First Published: Sun, December 10 2017. 20:00 IST

