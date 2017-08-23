Soon, you can book Ola, Uber cabs from kiosks at these five airports

The Authority of India (AAI) has entered into strategic alliances with and that will provide passengers with the option to hire these cabs at select



As part of this strategic alliance, both and will fulfil commuting demand of passengers at the AAI-run Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Lucknow and Bhubaneswar airports, a release said on Wednesday.



"This alliance with and shall also facilitate air passengers to book a cab through the booking kiosks located at the airport itself. This will reduce the hassle of waiting or moving out for such app-based cabs," the said in the release.Chairman Guruprasad Mohapatra said bringing in leading cab service aggregators like and is a move to ensure hassle-free commuting and offer better services to air travellers in the country.The has always kept passengers' convenience at the centre of its functioning and is committed to giving the best possible experience to users at airports, he added.An spokesperson confirmed the development."We are encouraged by the collaborative step from the .. With a first of its kind partnership in India with mass air transit infrastructure, we expect to cater to (needs of) visitors from over 70 countries that use in India," Global Head of Business and Corporate Development at David Richter said.A mini-ratna public sector enterprise, the manages a total of 126