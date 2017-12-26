JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News » Automobile

Reliance Jio announces new year surprise offer with benefits worth Rs 3,300

Rhizen Pharma cancer drug gets orphan drug designation from USFDA
Business Standard

South Korea's Hyundai Motor union rejects tentative wage deal

The voting took place on Friday with a turnout of 88 percent, with the result tabulated early on Saturday

Reuters  |  Seoul 

The Sriperumbudur facility of Hyundai is one of the top performing plants of group

South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co's labour union said on Tuesday its members have rejected the tentative wage deal its leadership had agreed with management last week.

The union in a statement said 50.2 percent of 45,008 voters rejected the deal as they deemed wage levels were inadequate compared with previous years' agreements, whereas 48.2 percent accepted the terms. The remaining votes were invalid.

The voting took place on Friday with a turnout of 88 percent, with the result tabulated early on Saturday.

The union said it will do its best to reach a new tentative wage deal within the year. Hyundai Motor said it will continue to engage in discussions with the union and hopes for an amicable agreement at the earliest time.
First Published: Tue, December 26 2017. 13:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements