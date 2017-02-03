Spanish firm to facilitate 2,500 MW renewable power in Andhra Pradesh

Spanish wind turbine-maker will facilitate around Rs 17,500 crore investment in in wind, solar and wind-solar hybrid power projects, said a top official of the company's Indian subsidiary.

" will facilitate investors to set up wind, solar and wind-solar hybrid power projects in Andhra Pradesh. We will bring existing investors in the space and also new investors," Ramesh Kymal, Chairman and Managing Director of the Indian subsidiary Renewables told IANS on Friday.

Kymal said will identify the land and take care of the other work.

"Around 2,500 MW renewal energy capacity comprising of wind, solar and wind-solar hybrid could be set up. We have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to this effect with the government," he added.