Company
You are here: Home » Companies » Start-ups » News

Branded groceries to on-demand video: Start-up trends for India in 2017
Business Standard

Speed bump: Uber rival Ola's star hire quits

Both Ola and Flipkart have had little luck with their foreign hires, reports Tech in Asia

Sumit Chakraberty 

An employee speaks over his phone as he sits at the front desk inside the office of Ola cab service in Gurugram (Photo: Reuters)
Photo: Reuters

2016 hasn’t been kind to Ola, Uber’s rival in India. The latest speed bump is the exit of its star VP, Sundeep Sahni, former MD and co-founder of Lazada, Southeast Asia’s leading e-commerce site.

Sundeep sent an internal email to colleagues announcing his decision to move on, according to Techcircle. This comes barely a year and a half since his much-touted arrival at Ola, where he took charge of new initiatives.

Both Ola and India’s other top unicorn, Flipkart, have had little luck with their foreign hires. Former Google VP Punit Soni was among several high-level exits from the Indian e-commerce site this year. He lasted a little over a year as Flipkart’s chief product officer.

After quitting, Punit openly criticised the lack of empowerment of top professionals in Indian companies. “The Indian ecosystem’s ability to absorb talent from other places might be lower than it is believed to be. I can see other people also exiting around me,” he said in an interview with The Hindu.

Sharad Sharma, an angel investor and co-founder of think tank iSPIRT, earlier told Tech in Asia that the foreign hires were a desperate and futile move by Flipkart and Ola in kneejerk reaction to the heat from their global rivals Amazon and Uber.

Ola hits speed bump with VP Sundeep Sahni's exit

Both Flipkart and Ola have seen their valuations slashed by investors this year. Japanese giant SoftBank wrote down $550 million from its biggest investments in India, Snapdeal and Ola.

Ola is yet to respond to an email from Tech in Asia on the reasons behind the exit of Sundeep Sahni. We will update this report when it does respond.
This article was published on Tech In Asia. You can read it here.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Speed bump: Uber rival Ola's star hire quits

Both Ola and Flipkart have had little luck with their foreign hires, reports Tech in Asia

Both Ola and Flipkart have had little luck with their foreign hires, reports Tech in Asia
2016 hasn’t been kind to Ola, Uber’s rival in India. The latest speed bump is the exit of its star VP, Sundeep Sahni, former MD and co-founder of Lazada, Southeast Asia’s leading e-commerce site.

Sundeep sent an internal email to colleagues announcing his decision to move on, according to Techcircle. This comes barely a year and a half since his much-touted arrival at Ola, where he took charge of new initiatives.

Both Ola and India’s other top unicorn, Flipkart, have had little luck with their foreign hires. Former Google VP Punit Soni was among several high-level exits from the Indian e-commerce site this year. He lasted a little over a year as Flipkart’s chief product officer.

After quitting, Punit openly criticised the lack of empowerment of top professionals in Indian companies. “The Indian ecosystem’s ability to absorb talent from other places might be lower than it is believed to be. I can see other people also exiting around me,” he said in an interview with The Hindu.

Sharad Sharma, an angel investor and co-founder of think tank iSPIRT, earlier told Tech in Asia that the foreign hires were a desperate and futile move by Flipkart and Ola in kneejerk reaction to the heat from their global rivals Amazon and Uber.

Ola hits speed bump with VP Sundeep Sahni's exit

Both Flipkart and Ola have seen their valuations slashed by investors this year. Japanese giant SoftBank wrote down $550 million from its biggest investments in India, Snapdeal and Ola.

Ola is yet to respond to an email from Tech in Asia on the reasons behind the exit of Sundeep Sahni. We will update this report when it does respond.
This article was published on Tech In Asia. You can read it here. image
Business Standard
177 22

Speed bump: Uber rival Ola's star hire quits

Both Ola and Flipkart have had little luck with their foreign hires, reports Tech in Asia

2016 hasn’t been kind to Ola, Uber’s rival in India. The latest speed bump is the exit of its star VP, Sundeep Sahni, former MD and co-founder of Lazada, Southeast Asia’s leading e-commerce site.

Sundeep sent an internal email to colleagues announcing his decision to move on, according to Techcircle. This comes barely a year and a half since his much-touted arrival at Ola, where he took charge of new initiatives.

Both Ola and India’s other top unicorn, Flipkart, have had little luck with their foreign hires. Former Google VP Punit Soni was among several high-level exits from the Indian e-commerce site this year. He lasted a little over a year as Flipkart’s chief product officer.

After quitting, Punit openly criticised the lack of empowerment of top professionals in Indian companies. “The Indian ecosystem’s ability to absorb talent from other places might be lower than it is believed to be. I can see other people also exiting around me,” he said in an interview with The Hindu.

Sharad Sharma, an angel investor and co-founder of think tank iSPIRT, earlier told Tech in Asia that the foreign hires were a desperate and futile move by Flipkart and Ola in kneejerk reaction to the heat from their global rivals Amazon and Uber.

Ola hits speed bump with VP Sundeep Sahni's exit

Both Flipkart and Ola have seen their valuations slashed by investors this year. Japanese giant SoftBank wrote down $550 million from its biggest investments in India, Snapdeal and Ola.

Ola is yet to respond to an email from Tech in Asia on the reasons behind the exit of Sundeep Sahni. We will update this report when it does respond.
This article was published on Tech In Asia. You can read it here.

image
Business Standard
177 22