Speed test: OpenSignal contests Trai's 4G method, rates Airtel fastest

has found to be the by incorporating an additional parameter of 'average peak speed' in its test.



The UK-based firm has also alleged 'discrepancy' in methodology used by the telecom regulator compared to the method it uses to measure the speed.



"Airtel's average peak speed test was 56.6 Mbps, which is 5 times faster than its average 4G download test of 11.5 Mbps," A blog post on website said.



The test for the report was conducted between December 1, 2016 - Feb 28, 2017 in the metro cities of Delhi and Mumbai and the states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.



In the report, has found on to be the slowest at 3.9 Mbps.



However, in the new parameter of average peak speed, it found Jio next only to



"We measured Jio's average peak speed at 50 Mbps, which is nearly 13 times faster than its everyday 4G speed download speed of 3.9 Mbps," the blog said.



As per data published by the (Trai), has been the since the last seven months.



collects data through its mobile application MySpeed from users across the country on real-time basis. The users of the application can check the speed of their service provider anywhere and anytime and they have option to submit the test result to the regulator.



alleged "discrepancy" in Trai's methodology claiming that " is measuring operator performance under ideal conditions, while OpenSignal's methodology tests the typical everyday experience of consumers."



The firm said that it feels average peak speed is an accurate measure of a 4G connection under the most optimised conditions, and it gives an indication of what consumers might really experience when unfettered by congestion or technical limitations.



It said that Jio's networks are capable of supporting some incredibly when conditions are ideal but as per the data that has "those ideal conditions were far more rare for Jio subscribers than for customers of other operators".



attributed slow speed on Jio's network to congestion.



It said that Jio has added over 100 million customers in few months and has been offering them unlimited access to mobile data.



"That kind of heavy usage is bound to tax any network, forcing users to vie against one another for bandwidth. Our data shows that Jio's slow average 4G speeds aren't a technical limitation, but rather a capacity bottleneck," the blog said.



said that as Jio adds more capacity - either through new spectrum or building more cell sites - or if Jio's mobile data consumption levels drop then its typical download speeds should increase.