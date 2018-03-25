SpiceJet CMD pitches for an 'UDAN' for foreign flights at dirt cheap price

Pushing the idea of having local hubs for international flights, chief has pitched for an initiative on the lines of regional connectivity scheme that can encourage to fly overseas. Ajay Singh

is the fastest growing domestic market in the world and an increasing number of people are flying to overseas destinations.

Against this backdrop, Singh has said it is time for Indian carriers to start flying people directly overseas rather than in foreign carriers and places like the national capital and "should become global international hubs".

"We have 1.3 billion people in our country and lot of them want to travel overseas... our own carriers must take people overseas directly from Indian hubs.

Delhi, Mumbai, and should become global international hubs," he told during a recent interview.

has flights to seven international destinations, including and

In this regard, Singh, the airline's chairman and managing director, has mooted the idea of having a scheme similar to that of (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik), which seeks to connect unserved and under-served airports in different parts of the country.

To create international hubs in quick time, the Centre should consider some form of scheme where airlines can work together with the government, much as has created the internal connectivity, he said.

"Perhaps we can look at a similar structure for international flights, whether that is in terms of direct viability gap funding, in terms of other concessions that the government might give. We need to have a dialogue between the private sector and the government to see if can get much more international connectivity from and build international hubs within our own country," Singh noted.

operates 408 average daily flights to 52 destinations, including 45 domestic and 7 international ones.

Earlier this month, he had said that the is "completely agnostic" about the routes it flies as long as they are profitable.