SpiceJet, IndiGo aircraft come face-to-face

Photo: ShutterstockTwo fully-loaded passenger aircraft came face-to-face barely 40 metres away on the taxiway at the Delhi airport on Tuesday.

A disaster was averted after commanders of both planes alerted air traffic control and switched off their engines. On a day when a Jet Airways aircraft made an about turn and its belly sank to the ground at Dabolim airport in Goa, a departing SpiceJet aircraft found itself in front of an incoming IndiGo Airbus A320 in the same taxiway allegedly due to a miscommunication from the traffic controller.

The two aircraft together had 363 passengers on board when the incident took place early in the morning. Aviation regulator DGCA has started its investigation into the incident but it has not taken any “action” against anyone in this regard, sources said.

Both SpiceJet and IndiGo confirmed the incident and said that at no point of time the safety of the passenger was in danger. While the IndiGo plane arriving from Lucknow had about 176 passengers, the SpiceJet aircraft was carrying 187 passengers when the incident took place, they said.

According to sources, SpiceJet plane was awaiting ATC clearance for take off for over 90 minutes.

The operations at the Delhi airport were hit at that time because the runway visibility range had dropped to below minima.

The SpiceJet aircraft was in the holding area, awaiting ATC clearance. However, when the clearance did not come for more than 90 minutes, the commander requested the ATC to allow the aircraft to leave the holding area for refuelling as a good amount of fuel had burnt by that time, sources said.

So when it was coming back from the holding area to the taxi way, it found the IndiGo aircraft in the same taxi way,” they said.