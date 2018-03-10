SpiceJet inks $12.5 billion deal with Safran for aircraft engines

has finalised $ 12.5 billion contract for to power its fleet of 155

The agreement which covers ten-year rate per flight hour agreement and spare engines was signed on Saturday on the sidelines of French president Emmanuel Macron's India visit. are manufactured by CFM International, a part of group of France and are the sole engine variant for the 737 Max planes.

Last January, the airline ordered in $ 22 billion deal. expects to receive the first aircraft from the order in August and another 14 by next April.

Under the terms of the agreement, CFM guarantees maintenance costs for all SpiceJet’s on a pay by hour basis.

"We are looking forward to introducing the new LEAP-1B into our fleet,” said Mr Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, “The CFM56 engines we currently operate have been a highly valued asset for us over the years. From what we have seen so far, the LEAP-1B is living up to its promises for efficiency and reliability. We hope they provide us unmatched service reliability while keeping our costs in check to ensure profitable operations.”

Philippe Petitcolin, CEO of CFM parent company Group. “It has been exciting to watch this airline grow over the years and we believe it has a very bright future