SpiceJet launches gift cards at Rs 500, expects additional revenues

SpiceJet today launched gift cards that can be redeemed for various purposes, including to pay for fares and add-on services on the no-frills airline.
The launch of gift card services is expected to boost the airline's ancillary revenue significantly, the carrier said in a release.
"The gift cards are redeemable only on Spicejet.com. They can also be used to add services like a meal, preferred seat...," it said.
The budget carrier has been working on ways to increase revenues from ancillary services amid stiff competition in the fast-growing domestic aviation market.
The gift cards would be available from Rs 500 to Rs 50,000.
A micro-site has been created on the airline's website to sell its gift cards.
"We intend to add more features and functionality in the months to come, to make it (gift cards) a great product and platform for our customers," SpiceJet's Chief Sales and Revenue Officer Shilpa Bhatia said.
In June, the carrier had announced setting up of an e-commerce portal. The retail venture SpiceStyle is expected to help in boosting its ancillary revenues.
On an average, the airline operates 384 average daily flights to 52 destinations, including 7 international ones.
