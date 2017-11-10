SpiceJet launches gift cards at Rs 500, expects additional revenues

today launched that can be redeemed for various purposes, including to pay for fares and add-on services on the no-frills airline.



The launch of gift card services is expected to boost the airline's ancillary revenue significantly, the carrier said in a release.



"The are redeemable only on com. They can also be used to add services like a meal, preferred seat...," it said.The budget carrier has been working on ways to increase revenues from ancillary services amid stiff competition in the fast-growing domestic aviation market.The would be available from Rs 500 to Rs 50,000.A micro-site has been created on the airline's website to sell its"We intend to add more features and functionality in the months to come, to make it (gift cards) a great product and platform for our customers," SpiceJet's Chief Sales and Revenue Officer Shilpa Bhatia said.In June, the carrier had announced setting up of an e-commerce portal. The retail venture SpiceStyle is expected to help in boosting its ancillary revenues.On an average, the airline operates 384 average daily flights to 52 destinations, including 7 international ones.