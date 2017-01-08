SpiceJet opposes regulator's move to review on time performance

is going to protest to the regulator on the latter’s decision to re-measure the punctuality statistics.

Its executives will meet B S Bhullar, the Director General of Civil (DGCA), on Tuesday in this regard.

recently gave full-page advertisements in the print media, claiming to be the best airline in terms of punctuality.

However, market leader contended the process of computation was prone to fudging. It wrote to the DGCA’s office that there was an inconsistency between the On-Time Performance (OTP) data from the Mumbai airport and that from Airport Collaborative Decision Making. The latter is a joint venture between International Transport Association and Civil Navigation Services Organisation; it provides real-time data to airport operators and airlines.

then ordered a probe. Last week, Bhullar told Business Standard a committee had been appointed to probe for possible discrepancies in the of airlines. The review will be completed by next month.

A senior executive said IndiGo's complaint seemed a case of sour grapes.

“We are going to meet the regulator against the move. The data collection system at like Mumbai has been in place for many years,” said the executive. “Tomorrow, if an airline questions the passenger traffic data, will the constitute a committee to investigate that, too?”

Adding: “As long as had the best OTP, the mechanism to calculate on-time performance by the and an airport was perfect. As long as you were Number 1, the mechanism was fine; now, it is flawed. These are clear double standards.”

publishes monthly data on the Indian airlines. This is based on data from the top four -- Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Among other things, it gives a picture on the performance in terms of punctuality.

Asked, a spokesperson did not formally comment on the specific issue but said, “(We) have ensured maintaining impeccable operational standards even in harsh conditions, to continuously emerge as the best airline in OTP.”

An spokesperson declined to comment on the issue.

Airlines use data for branding purposes. In a market like in India, with intense competition, the punctuality measure of an airline is a key factor in many a passenger’s choices.