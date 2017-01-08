SpiceJet opposes regulator's move to review on time performance

SpiceJet
is going to protest to the aviation
regulator on the latter’s decision to re-measure the punctuality statistics.
Its executives will meet B S Bhullar, the Director General of Civil Aviation
(DGCA), on Tuesday in this regard.
SpiceJet
recently gave full-page advertisements in the print media, claiming to be the best airline in terms of punctuality.
However, market leader IndiGo
contended the process of computation was prone to fudging. It wrote to the DGCA’s office that there was an inconsistency between the On-Time Performance (OTP) data from the Mumbai airport and that from Airport Collaborative Decision Making. The latter is a joint venture between International Air
Transport Association and Civil Air
Navigation Services Organisation; it provides real-time data to airport operators and airlines.
DGCA
then ordered a probe. Last week, Bhullar told Business Standard a committee had been appointed to probe for possible discrepancies in the OTP
of airlines. The review will be completed by next month.
A senior SpiceJet
executive said IndiGo's complaint seemed a case of sour grapes.
“We are going to meet the regulator against the move. The data collection system at airports
like Mumbai has been in place for many years,” said the executive. “Tomorrow, if an airline questions the passenger traffic data, will the DGCA
constitute a committee to investigate that, too?”
Adding: “As long as IndiGo
had the best OTP, the mechanism to calculate on-time performance by the DGCA
and an airport was perfect. As long as you were Number 1, the mechanism was fine; now, it is flawed. These are clear double standards.”
DGCA
publishes monthly data on the Indian airlines. This is based on data from the top four airports
-- Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Among other things, it gives a picture on the performance in terms of punctuality.
Asked, a SpiceJet
spokesperson did not formally comment on the specific issue but said, “(We) have ensured maintaining impeccable operational standards even in harsh weather
conditions, to continuously emerge as the best airline in OTP.”
An IndiGo
spokesperson declined to comment on the issue.
Airlines use OTP
data for branding purposes. In a market like in India, with intense competition, the punctuality measure of an airline is a key factor in many a passenger’s choices.
