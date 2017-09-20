SpiceJet plane skids off Mumbai runway; passengers rescued using chutes

A plane, with 183 passengers on board from Varanasi, skidded off the runway while at the Mumbai airport due to heavy rains on Tuesday night. The incident took place at around 10 pm, and resulted in the suspension of operations at the Mumbai airport. According to initial information, no injuries were reported. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation will enquire into the cause of the incident. “SG-703 overshot the runway 27 on landing, and stuck in mud at the Mumbai airport. There was no fire,” a Mumbai International Airport spokesperson said. The alternative runway too could not be used, because of low visibility. A spokesperson said, “During the landing, the aircraft overshot the runway and skidded off into the unpaved surface due to wet runway conditions. All passengers were deplaned safely and taken to the arrival hall.”