SpiceJet Q1 profit up 18% at Rs 175 cr as passenger yields rose by 9%

Low-cost carrier recorded a profit of Rs 175.23 crore in the quarter ended June, a jump of 18 percent from Rs 149.03 crore in the corresponding period last year. The airline attributed it to healthy passenger load and a stronger yield. The average fare for the airline increased by 9 per cent to Rs 3,943 from Rs 3,601 during the same period last year.

The Ajay Singh-led airline’s total income from operations in the period was Rs 1,889.40 crore, higher than Rs 1,543.96 crore earned during the same period last year. However, fuel cost increased to Rs 534.37 crore this quarter over Rs 399.68 crore in Q1 FY 17.

clocked (PLF) of 93 per cent during all three months this quarter. The company witnessed a 9 per cent increase in its passenger yields while its average load factor was 94.07 per cent.

The airline said that plans to add around six Boeing 737 Next Generation aircraft during Q3 and Q4 and expand its Bombardier fleet by adding two more Q400s.

“ has been awarded six proposals and 11 routes under the first phase of the UDAN Regional Connectivity Scheme. During the current quarter, will start operations in the remaining sectors under the UDAN scheme, namely Kanpur, Adampur and Jaisalmer, making flying possible for more passengers,” the company said.

“From being on the brink of a near shutdown to being lauded for creating thousands of jobs in the world’s largest economy within a span of mere ten quarters, exemplifies SpiceJet’s amazing turnaround. We had an eventful quarter as we took off under the UDAN scheme and launched operations on two routes,” said Ajay Singh, CMD

"Ten successive profitable quarters, a record aircraft order and exploring new growth avenues through the UDAN program - remains firmly on track for its long term growth strategy,” he added.

The scip closed at Rs 119.05 up down by 5.18 per cent against the benchmark index which fell by 0.84 per cent.