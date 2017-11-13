JUST IN
SpiceJet shares soar 5% as Q2 profit jumps 79%

This is also the carrier's highest ever second quarter profit.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

SpiceJet's scrip on Monday rose by nearly 5 per cent after the company reported a 79 per cent increase in net profit for the three months ended September.

Shares of the company jumped 4.78 per cent to end at Rs 149.10 on BSE. Intra-day, it gained 7.94 per cent to Rs 153.60.

In terms of equity volume, 72.54 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE during the day.

SpiceJet today reported a 79 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 105.28 crore for the three months ended September as higher passenger revenues and fall in expenses bolstered the bottom line.

Staying in the black for the 11th straight quarter, the no-frills airline recorded a higher total income of Rs 1,838.49 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal.

The airline's net profit climbed to Rs 105.28 crore in the latest September quarter from Rs 58.91 crore in the year- ago period, according to a filing to the stock exchange.

