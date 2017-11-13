SpiceJet shares soar 5% as Q2 profit jumps 79%

SpiceJet's scrip on Monday rose by nearly 5 per cent after the company reported a 79 per cent increase in profit for the three months ended September.

of the company jumped 4.78 per cent to end at Rs 149.10 on Intra-day, it gained 7.94 per cent to Rs 153.60.

In terms of equity volume, 72.54 lakh of the company were traded on during the day.

today reported a 79 per cent increase in profit to Rs 105.28 crore for the three months ended September as higher passenger revenues and fall in expenses bolstered the bottom line.

Staying in the black for the 11th straight quarter, the no-frills airline recorded a higher total income of Rs 1,838.49 crore in the second of the current fiscal.

The airline's profit climbed to Rs 105.28 crore in the latest September from Rs 58.91 crore in the year- ago period, according to a filing to the stock exchange.

This is also the carrier's highest ever second profit.