SpiceJet to launch direct Delhi-Adampur flight from May under UDAN scheme

Low-cost carrier today said it will launch daily direct flight between Delhi and (Jalandhar) from May, its sixth destination under the

The airline also announced introductory promotional fares for the Delhi- flight and said the bookings for tickets is now open.

The announcement was made at an event held in Jalandhar.

was awarded under the first round of UDAN.

In a statement, the carrier said it is the first and only airline to connect Delhi- with direct

"With the introduction of the daily direct flight services on the Delhi-Adampur-Delhi route, earmarks its sixth destination under the Regional Connectivity Scheme. Passengers from can now conveniently travel to a host of other cities both on SpiceJet's domestic as well as international network via multiple onward connections from Delhi," the airline said.

With the addition of Adampur-Delhi UDAN route, will operate seven daily UDAN The airline had launched services on the Mumbai-Porbandar, Mumbai-Kandla, Jaipur-Jaisalmer and Hyderabad-Puducherry routes under the last year.

also recently announced the Hubli-Chennai and Hubli-Hyderabad UDAN routes, which will be in operation from 14 May.

"The second largest military airbase of India, houses a large number of non-residential Indians from Doaba, the NRI belt of Punjab. With no direct air connectivity, a typical traveller has to travel to Delhi via an Amritsar flight," said.

has announced a limited period special introductory all-inclusive one-way fare of Rs 2,062 for Delhi- and Rs 1,953 for Adampur-Delhi. The offer is applicable for bookings made on a first come first serve basis.

Deploying its Bombardier Q400 aircraft on the route, SG 8731 will take off from Delhi at 3.30 pm and reach at 4.45 pm. The return flight, SG 8732, will take off at 5.05 pm and reach Delhi at 6.15 pm.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)