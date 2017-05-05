SpiceJet to launch direct flights to Patna from July 1

Airline operates an average of 350 daily flights to 46 destinations, including 7 international ones

No-frills airline will start to from Mumbai, and two other cities from July 1.



Besides, it has plans to introduce double daily from to the national capital soon.



"With this new sector, the airline will now cover 41 destinations across India," the carrier said in a release today.



From July 1, the airline would operate daily on Patna-Mumbai, Patna-Kolkata, and Patna-Bengaluru routes.



"The onward connections for the new station include to Surat via and to Chennai via Hyderabad through daily flights," the release said.



CMD said the airline's extensive schedule for would offer great synergies for eastern India while connecting it to the other key cities across the country.



Press Trust of India