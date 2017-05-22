SpiceJet to offer Delhi-London return fare at Rs 30,000

The current rate for this is around Rs 45,000 and could be more during the peak season

The current rate for this is around Rs 45,000 and could be more during the peak season

SpiceJet says it plans to revolutionise long- haul air travel in India. Fighting bankruptcy only two years earlier, it plans a direct Delhi-London flight at a to-and-fro fare of Rs 30,000. The current rate for this is around Rs 45,000 and could be more during the peak season. At its Gurgaon-based headquarters, planning is on for possible permutations and combinations. If all falls into place, the airline looks to start the route early next year. “We feel there is huge demand for this. As the country becomes richer, personal incomes increase and people want to ...

Arindam Majumder