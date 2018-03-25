Sports sponsorship: Cricket rules on-ground, football steps up

Even as sports sponsorships packed in a strong digital component in 2017, the on-ground sponsorship for all sports rose sharply too. And this is not just for cricket, football leagues and teams too benefited from the trend according to the fifth edition of the ESP Sportzpower report on sports sponsorships in India titled Making of a Sporting Nation V.

On-ground sponsorships continued to grow in double digits in 2017, growing by 14.7 percent while overall sports sponsorship grew at 14 per cent in 2017 over the previous year. On-ground sponsorships grew from Rs 11.65 billion to Rs ...