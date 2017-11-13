SpotDraft: Contracts drafted at a click

Contracts govern important business relationships. Businesses spend hours on drafting and negotiating these. Nitish V, an interior designer, had faced similar problems while trying to manage billing, reminders, payments and working at the same time. Not any more, after opting for SpotDraft, a Gurugram-based legaltech start-up, he says he’d “highly recommend” to others. Founded this January by Madhav Bhagat, an ex-Googler, and Shashank Bijapur, a Harvard Law School alumnus, with the help of artificial intelligence (AI), it automates every aspect ...