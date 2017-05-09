Srei Infra Q4 profit triples to Rs 63 cr

Kolkata-based Finance Limited (SIFL) reported a 205 per cent jump in its net profit for the quarter ended March 31,2017 at Rs 62.71 crore while its total income jumped 60 per cent at Rs 1,310.41 crore in the same quarter.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 20.54 crore and a total income of Rs 818.64 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal year.

The consolidated assets under management stood at Rs 37,683 crore at the end of March 31, 2017 as compared to Rs 36,735 crore as on March 31, 2016. Consolidated disbursements during the year ending March 31, 2017 were Rs 17,604 crore as compared to Rs 14,533 crore in the previous year.

"We have been resilient to the uncertain macro-economic environment, bringing operational excellence in our businesses and maintaining leadership position in infrastructure and equipment financing space", the company's chairman and managing director, said in a statement.

The company's scrip closed at Rs 106.30 apiece on the BSE, down by 3.28 per cent.