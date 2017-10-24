Srei Infrastructure Finance eyes its debtor Electrosteel Steels

Kolkata-based Srei Infrastructure Finance has formally expressed interest to acquire its debtor firm Electrosteel Steels, currently undergoing insolvency proceedings. Besides Srei, five others have formally expressed interest in the firm: Tata Steel, Mesco Steel, Edelweiss, Avalokiteshvar Valinv Ltd and Electrosteel Castings. A Tata Steel spokesperson said, "As a process, we do assess and evaluate various strategic opportunities for growth. This is an ongoing process in the company." Srei, which has an exposure of around Rs 300-400 crore to the firm, ...