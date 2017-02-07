Srikalahasthi Pipes Q3 profit dips marginally to Rs 40 crore

has reported a marginal decline in net profit to Rs 40.10 crore in the quarter ended December, 2016, against Rs 41.01 crore in the same quarter previous year. The company's total income from operations stood at Rs 291.55 crore in the review period, up from Rs 280.01 crore during the corresponding period last year.

G S Rathi, whole-time director of the company said that during the quarter under review, the production of ductile iron pipes stabilised after shut down and the pulverised coal injection system (PCI) was commissioned in January, 2017.

He added that to be fully self-sufficient in meeting its requirements of coke and power, the company has already taken up installation of additional coke oven battery and increase of power plant capacity to 16 Mw at a cost of Rs 65 crore, which is expected to be commissioned by March, 2018.