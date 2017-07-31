Srinivasa partners with Hy-Line International to expand poultry footprint



Hyderabad-headquartered has signed a strategic partnership with global layer breeder to build an alternative layer of bird business across India. This is on the back of Hy-line birds that are expected to deliver superior quality and margins to farmers.

The announcement comes a few months after it ended the decades-old relationship with market leader Venkateshwara Hatcheries, as the terms of this relationship confined the former's layer breeding business to just eight coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh.

delisted its flagship company Srinivasa Hatcheries a couple of years ago.

Along with its partnership, the company is starting egg-powder and products manufacturing plants in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

These processing units would entail an investment of over Rs 300 crore that would be spent over the next three-four years, says Suresh Rayudu Chittoori, vice-chairman and managing director of Srinivasa Farms.

"Apart from securing an exclusive license to sell genetically improved Hy-line layer birds to Indian farmers, the company is taking part in a joint venture with Hy-line for establishing layer bird breeding farms," Chittoori added. The Indian partner will have a little under 50 per cent stake in the joint venture.

Layer bird business holds high-growth potential in the country and is expected to double the size to close to 500 million birds in the next four-five years as the per capita consumption is expected to grow four-times from the present 65 level, Chittoori said.

Currently, almost the entire layer bird market is controlled by Hyderabad-based Venkateshwara Hatcheries (Venky's), which had built its business across the entire value chain, including the bird vaccination.

Hy-line birds deliver superior quality and consume 10 per cent less feed. Due to the quality of the contents and the size, these would command a premium in the market, according to Chittoori.

"We have a checkered past as far India is concerned. We are entering India again as we found a suitable partner in Srinivasa group, which has a rich experience in management,"Jonathan Cade, president Hy-Line said.

Among other things, Srinivasa is also planning to set up at least 300 retail stores for and broiled products in the South.