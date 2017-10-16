Standalone wallets would be at a disadvantage, says Renu Satti

Paytm Payments Bank is gearing up for growth, courtesy the changes in guidelines for prepaid payments instruments (PPIs) introduced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The company has decided to invest $500 million and would hire another 10,000 people on the ground. Confident of more people now opening accounts with their payments bank, Renu Satti, managing director and chief executive officer of the fintech firm, tells Karan Choudhury that any mobile wallet that does not have a bank affiliation might have to shut shop in the future. Edited excerpts: How do the new RBI guidelines ...